GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Grand Rapids, talks about her first months in office and what lies ahead for Congress after the summer break.

One of the issues she is focused on is immigration reform, which she says is “an economic issue, a humanitarian issue and a national security and public safety issue.”

“In the course of almost two decades that I have been working on immigration issues in some capacity or another, including enforcement at our nation’s top law enforcement agency, the United States Department of Justice, I have seen firsthand just how critical it is that we address this issue and it has been almost 40 years since we’ve taken a comprehensive approach,” she said.

Plus, immigration reform, the budget and specifically the Defense Authorization Act on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Aug. 12.