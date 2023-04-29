GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” from concerns about a battery plant near Big Rapids to supporting local fire departments we’ll talk with U.S. Representative John Moolenaar, R-Midland, and U.S. Senator Gary Peters.

Moolenaar said he has concerns about the ownership of that new project in his district.

“Gotion High Tech is the parent company for Gotion INC., and right in the articles of association it talks about loyalty to the Communist Party and setting up a party organization and carrying out the activities and duties of the party according to the Chinese Communist Party so that is a legitimate concern,” he said.

In his role as Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, Peters has helped reauthorize money for local fire departments, particularly for those that struggle with purchasing big-ticket items.

“The reason the federal government is helpful is because this equipment is incredibly expensive, difficult for local communities especially if you’re a smaller community it’s very difficult to have the kind of equipment necessary, So for example, as I’ve traveled around the state one very popular piece of equipment to purchase with these grants is the jaws of life, that’s to pen up a car if you’re in a car crash trapped and need to get out that equipment is $60, 70 thousand,” he said.

All that on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of April 29.