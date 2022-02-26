To The Point: Rep. Moolenaar on bill to make internet more accessible

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, is working to get bipartisan cooperation on a bill that would make internet more accessible to everyone, even in rural area’s, but he says cooperation isn’t always easily found in a closely divided Washington.

“Fortunately a lot of members are trying to work together, for instance, I have legislation on expanding access to the internet especially for our rural communities and that has strong bi-partisan support. We have to have the speaker bring the bill up for consideration and I’m hoping we can either have that happen directly in a stand alone bill or part of another package,” Moolenaar said.

He says that while there is cooperation, it has been a “very partisan environment” and the legislation has not been bipartisan leading to less getting done this session.

