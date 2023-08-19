GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” we continue oUr discussion with U.S. House members, this time with U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland.

He has been a major voice in opposition when it comes to that battery plant near Big Rapids that he says has dangerous foreign ties.

“Anytime you have a situation like that where there is leverage that the Communist Chinese, whether it’s hacking information, whether it’s espionage, they will use that for their purposes, and we just have to recognize that is a reality. And so, when the counterintelligence expert testifies that he’s a hundred percent confident that they will try and leverage that, it’s based on his experience his had around the world,” he said.

Plus, from his position on the Appropriations Committee, he talks about the prospect of getting a new federal budget. It’s all on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Aug. 19.