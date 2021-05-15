To The Point: Rep. Mark Huizenga and Sen. Curtis Hertel on the budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The budget process for Michigan’s next fiscal year is moving forward, with a long way to go, and while there appears to be plenty of money, there is not necessarily an agreement on how to spend it.

Part of the negotiation this year is about Republicans in the legislature trying to reclaim some authority that they believe has been squelched during the pandemic.

“This is the only tool we have left to make sure that we have a seat at the table, that we have a voice,” Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, said. “And look, this isn’t a heavy handed process. We just want to make sure that we’re represented and that we get things done the right way, that we can represent the people that we actually represent. It’s in our title, Representative.”

Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr., D-East Lansing, the vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, says it’s about getting the job done.

“We can whine about it or we can do something,” Hertel said. “So I guess I’m not exactly fully in agreement with them that they haven’t been part of this. They’ve plenty of opportunity to be. That being said, at some point, we’re all adults and we have a job to do.”

On this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of May 15, Hertel and Huizenga discuss Michigan’s budget. Plus, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist talks about what the new COVID-19 guidelines means for the state.