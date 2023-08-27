GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point” we continue our conversation with members of Michigan’s congressional district with U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, as he talks about politics and what’s ahead when the Legislature returns to Washington.

After Wednesday’s debate, he said he doesn’t believe any of the eight on stage can successfully challenge Donald Trump.

When asked if Trump at the top of the ticket was a plus or a question mark he said this.

“I think it’s a little bit of a question mark but I’m going to flip that coin around, What kind of liability is Joe Biden, right? This is clearly someone not, being charitable, on his ‘A’ game both physically and how he’s expressing himself or handling himself abut also on the policy side,” he said.

