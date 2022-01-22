To The Point: Rep. Fred Upton, State Rep. David LaGrand on new legislative year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As we enter a new legislative year and an election year, there is plenty to do in Lansing and in Washington. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, shares what it will be like to get things done in a highly politically charged environment.

“Well it’s tough right now. I mean, as we call it the funny season is upon us. One side doesn’t want the other side to get a win, oh my goodness they’re going to have a significant victory come November if we allow this to happen. We saw that happen with the infrastructure bill,” Upton said. “Let’s wait until 24 or 25 to get our roads fixed instead of now. That was one of the arguments that were being used and frankly some of my colleges bought it.”

State Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, also discusses what this will look like in the statehouse on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 22, 2022.