To The Point: Rep.-elects Steve Carra and Andrew Fink

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The new year will bring new faces to Lansing as those elected in November will take over in the state Legislature, and we’re introducing them to you.

Andrew Fink will represent the 58th District, which covers Branch and Hillsdale counties.

“We have to have a balanced budget, that’s our law, so we know that at the end of the day we’re going to spend an amount of money we can afford and we’re not the federal government that can print more money and kind of imagine that eventually we’ll get back in the black,” Fink said. “We have to stay in the black. So what I think is important is start with the highest priority things. I think if you asked the average Michiganian … I think you would hear public safety, roads, education.”

In the neighboring 59th District in Cass and St. Joseph counties, Steve Carra will be taking office in January.

“I would have been more inclined to say that politicians were corrupt, evil, had bad intentions, those kind of things. To where I am today, I think my future colleagues, whether we agree or disagree on issues, are operating with good heart and good intentions but it’s they system that’s corrupt,” he said.

Hear more from the new lawmakers and learn what they want to do when the get to Lansing above in this episode of “To The Point.”