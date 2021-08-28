To The Point: Redistricting in Michigan, Gov. Whitmer, Rep. Kildee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The redistricting process in underway in Michigan and it looks different than it’s ever looked before.

In 2018 residents voted to pass a constitutional amendment that entrusts the job of drawing the state’s voting districts to an independent commission rather than the Legislature and governor.

Above, we talk to two people representing groups that either favor or oppose the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission doing the job for the first time in the state of Michigan.

Nancy Wang, representing the group “Voters Not Politicians,” supports the commission.

“The legislature had gerrymandered our maps for a long time,” Wang said. “What that means is they were drawing districts to preserve their own seats and to make sure that they won their races. They were essentially choosing their voters and determining the outcome of elections before people even were in the polling places.”

Tony Daunt from “Fair Maps” has long opposed the idea of a commission.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been a skeptic and opposed,” Daunt said. “In 2018 I worked hard to try and defeat this proposal on the ballot. But it is — the voters approved it — it is law of the land and it’s something we should be ready to work with and that’s what I’m doing. I am still skeptical though.”

