GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ralph Rebandt, a Republican running for governor, shares why he is running and what he would do as governor.

“In 2020 when we were locked down, I was counseling congregational members, community members, people that were connected to the police force because I’m the chaplin for Michigan Chief’s of Police and several departments in our neighborhood, in our area,” Rebandt said. “I would wake up at 2:30 in the morning and worried about these kids, these parent, people who were wondering if their lives were ending because COVID was going to, like the black plague, taking everybody’s lives.”

He said this process of caring for people, he realized that the direction Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was taking the state with continued lockdowns wasn’t the right way to go.

