To The Point: Presidential race in Michigan, 73rd House primary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way presidential candidates are campaigning, but they are still finding a way.

And they’re keeping Michigan in their sights as they go on the virtual campaign trail.

“Michigan is a state that is incredibly important, not only in terms of electoral votes, but in what it says,” presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said in a Zoom interview. “There are an awful lot of people like I grew up with in Pennsylvania and Delaware that in fact are hard-working middle class folks who deserve a shot.”

“Almost immediately upon entering the White House, the campaign apparatus was built, constructed to run a national system, a national organization and so there are teams of people across this country, most assuredly in Michigan,” Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley agreed.

