GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a busy week in politics as presidential campaign ramp up their efforts in Michigan.

Above, hear from President Donald Trump and running mate Vice President Mike Pence, as well as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, all of whom were in the state to campaign.

Also in this Oct. 17 and 18, 2020, episode of “To The Point,” we talk to the candidates running to represent the 61st District in the Michigan House of Representatives.