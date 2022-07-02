LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — On this week’s “To The Point,” we’ll talk with politicians on both sides of the aisle about their thoughts on the state’s new budget.

“The lord works in mysterious ways,” state Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said. “Thank God he had me go to the Marine Corps. I think it prepared me for the challenges of (preparing the budget).”

He said since he had become appropriations chair in January 2021, he has been in continuous budget negotiations.

“If you look at the end of March, we passed a $4.7 billion infrastructure supplemental,” he said. “That was going on at the same time we were building the House budgets. So, it’s been a long process and I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished — where we are today.”

State Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, also had positive things to say about the budget.

“It’s been a long process and I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished and where we’re at today. There are many good things that will help move us forward and address some of the immediate crises that we are still struggling with post pandemic around professional shortages and a variety of areas,” she said.

We’ll be looking at some of the details in the state’s new budget on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of July 2.