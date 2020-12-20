To The Point: Peter Meijer prepares to take office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep.-elect Peter Meijer is reflecting about his victorious campaign and how he will approach his new job of representing the 3rd Congressional District.

He talked about what he heard from voters during this election cycle.

“I think just frustrations with the status quo and that can manifest itself in folks saying we need more bipartisanship. There are serious issues that we’re facing. We’re not seeing any action being done to what I call the bread and butter issues where we’ve seen cost of living increases being driven by health care, housing and education cost skyrocketing. And again, I try to take a very long-term approach. I try to take an outcome-oriented view. The first question I ask isn’t ‘what can the federal government do to solve this problem,’ it’s ‘what is the federal government currently doing that’s lacking, or that’s making the problem worse,'” he said.

