To The Point: No road funding deal yet in Lansing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the conversation in Lansing fixated on how to get a budget done, one of the main sticking points is how to pay for roads.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said the Whitmer administration has put forth a plan and now it’s up to the Republican-led Legislature.

“We can’t negotiate with ourselves, so no plan is a nonstarter. They don’t have a plan so that’s what I consider a nonstarter, not a concrete proposal that we put on the table,” Gilchrist said. “When they come with a real solution that’s going to potentially work, then we have something to talk about.”

State Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland, said the House has come up with a plan that doesn’t raise taxes.

“Before going to the people of Michigan and taking their money, there are some cuts we can do in the budget. And so we made some cuts to administrative lines, we’ve cut some other programs in there. That’s how you should do it,” he said.

Above on this July 28, 2019, episode of “To The Point,” we talk about filling the pot holes, fixing the roads and restoring the bridges.