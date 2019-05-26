To The Point: No-fault reform passes Legislature Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Video

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Last week, the Michigan Legislature did something it has failed to do for years: It approved sweeping changes to the state's no-fault automotive insurance rules.

The idea is to lower Michigan's highest-in-the-nation premiums by removing some of the non-driving factors that are used to set rates and providing for more options in coverage. One of those options will allow for the unlimited medical claims that were mandated by no-fault.

Above on this May 26, 2019, episode of "To The Point," we take you to the House floor for Friday's passionate debate. People on both sides of the bill suggested there is more need to be done, but supporters say the provisions are a good, big first step.

The Republican-led House and the Senate passed the bill by wide margins. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is expected to sign the bill into law, though it's not yet clear when. Legislative leadership expressed optimism the deal could be the start of more bipartisan efforts built on mutual trust.

Also above on "To The Point," hear from Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of northeastern Ohio. He talks about the crowded field and moving to the center.