To The Point: New state Reps. Christine Morse, Julie Rogers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — “To The Point” continues to introduce you to the lawmakers headed to Lansing in the next session of the Legislature.

State Reps. Julie Rogers and Christine Morse are both Democrats and will both be representing Kalamazoo County.

Rogers said Michigan will continue to need federal assistance to get small businesses through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“I’ve continued to advocate for this past week for federal dollars for both local government and state as well as small businesses,” she said. “And I continue to hear from a number of small businesses in Kalamazoo that are quite concerned and quite worried as we’re nowhere near getting past this pandemic yet.”

In addition, Morse said, education must be a priority.

“The fact is we’ve underfunded education for the last 20 years,” she said. “MSU did a study, I’m sure you’ve heard about it ad nauseam, it shows our reading growth was 50th in the country in 2019, as was our revenue growth. So we really just need to make education a spending priority. I understand that revenue is hard to come by. We’ve sort of put ourselves in the corner, I think, in this state in terms of revenue.”

See our conversations with Rogers and Morse above on 2021’s first episode of “To The Point.”