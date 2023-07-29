GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state’s new budget is done and ready to go in place but that doesn’t mean it’s settled business between Democrats and Republicans.

State Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, says it feels like “the golden hour of budgeting in Michigan.”

“We’ve seen the constriction of the budget and year after year austerity budgets that harmed people and failed to address people’s needs,” she said adding that the budget starts to address that.

State Rep. Nancy DeBoer, R-Holland, says from Holland says the budget process didn’t include everyone.

“Of course, I’m brand new too, so everything is new the partisan system and being in Lansing and all different people, lobbyist and all of those other kinds of things, layers that I didn’t have at the city level, but it was very compressed, quick, very little time to look at anything,” she said.

A new majority and a new kind of budget on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of July 29.