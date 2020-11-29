To The Point: New leaders in Michigan House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Republicans and Democrats will have new leadership in the state house in January.

In the House, Rep. Jason Wentworth, R-Clare, has been chosen as speaker. He said he wants to change the relationship between the Democratic governor and the Legislature, both chambers of which are controlled by Republicans.

“I think that working with the governor is important,” he said. “It’s a two-way street. The governor has to work with the Legislature . We’re the voice of the people in the House and we’re the closest elected officials to the people and that’s been neglected over the last year. Our voice, our seat at the table has been neglected by this administration.”

The new House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, said she is reaching out to her caucus.

“I’m working very closely with my colleagues right now. I’m actually meeting with all 51 of them over a 10-day period to assess their priorities as we work to put together an agenda that prioritizes Michiganders again public health, economic health,” he said.

Above on this Nov. 28, 2020, episode of “To The Point,” hear more from new leadership facing some of the same old problems.