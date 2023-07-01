GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The state has a new bigger-than-ever budget. We’ll hear from lawmakers about the process and the finished product.

State Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, said the bill is the first to embrace the reality of climate change.

“This budget is the first to fully embrace the climate change challenges in front of us. Over the last several weeks I have become increasingly confident that a better future is being written for our children,” she said.

State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, had a different take.

“There are good things in this budget. Seeing the previous budget, this budget could have been much worse, but we can do better and the way we do that is by working together,” he said.

