To The Point: Rep. Huizenga on new 4th District, Rep. Meijer on Jan. 6 Committee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With two sitting Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives now drawn into the same district, Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, discusses what this means for the future of the new 4th Congressional District.

Plus Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, recalls one of his first days on Capitol Hill as an elected official and what he thinks the January 6th Committee should be focused on while investigating the violence of that day.

“I think it’s important to understand just how we got to that point. What were the pre-conditions, what were some of the institutional weaknesses, because we don’t want to get in the habit, it would be a very dangerous habit to get into where every four years we contest our elections in a violent way,” Meijer said.

He says that the peaceful transition of power is a hallmark of the American democracy and if we lose it, it would be “incredibly dangerous.”

“We need to make sure that we do not get back up to that edge that we were on, on January 6th and we understand how we got there. Now whether or not the select committee will really produce that I think is an open question but I certainly hope that’s what the information that comes out will help us guide,” Meijer said

All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 8.