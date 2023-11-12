GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” we continue our conversation with legislative leaders with Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt.

When asked to sum up this year’s legislative session, he called it a “missed opportunity.”

“I think the Democrats continue to run a far leftwing partisan agenda here in Michigan which is a missed opportunity for us working together to solve problems and grow our economy, grow our population here in the state, trying to make schools more accountable, try to make sure we’re funding our priorities and rebuilding our infrastructure. Instead, the Democrats have taken their marching orders from big unions, big trial lawyers,” he said.

You’ll also hear what he thinks about early adjournment and what he thinks might happen in next year’s election. It’s all on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Nov. 11.