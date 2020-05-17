To The Point: Nesbitt, Greig, U.S. Sen. Peters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Concerns about guns in the Capitol and the economy after the COVID-19 outbreak dominated headlines last week.

Democratic House leader Christine Greig talks about what it was like to be in the House chamber as protesters with guns were outside during the April 30 event in Lansing.

“What happened in the House is we had a huge crowd amassed right outside our chamber doors and they were yelling and screaming ‘let us in.’ When I talked to our members who sat in the back of the chamber, they were frightened. They were looking for exit strategies because they couldn’t see what was going on — they could just hear it. They felt the vibration in the chamber floor as well and it was very, very tense,” she said.

State Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, is concerned about the financial toll he fears the state will face because of the pandemic.

“There are going to be real economic effects from this economic recession, he said. “Those real effects mean we’re going to be limited in our ability to support our priorities — fixing the roads, the education of our children and assuring our law enforcement officials have the resources necessary to protect our citizens.”

Hear more above from those two state lawmakers and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters above on this May 17, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”