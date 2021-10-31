To The Point: Morse, Outman on first year in state House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two freshmen lawmakers are looking back on a remarkable first year in office.

“I think part of the thing that’s funny is my colleagues who’ve been serving said, ‘You have no idea what it’s really like.’ You know, we don’t. We’re just starting to see Lansing opening up and having events in person and I guess I don’t know any differently, right?” Rep. Christine Morse, D-Portage, said. “We’re starting to talk about what the campaigns will look like next year. It’s going to be very different. “

“It’s kind of trial by fire, is a good way to put it,” Rep. Pat Outman, R-Six Lakes, said. “Yes, I did know what I was getting into. I kind of came in with my eyes wide open in terms of experiencing my dad and his tenure in the Legislature. But it was still a very interesting time to get elected into politics, first with the pandemic then following that a controversial election, so it’s certainly been tough to navigate.”

Above on this weekend’s episode of “To The Point,” Morse and Outman talk more about their first year and look ahead to their priorities for spending some of the still-existing federal money at the state’s disposal.