GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” the Republican field contending for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Debbie Stabenow has attracted another candidate. We’ll talk with former Congressman Mike Rogers who says he’s running to fix what’s broken.

“America is such an amazing place, but something feels broken. I’ve never met so many politically discouraged people in my life as I have in the last month and year and so we looked at this and said, you know three-quarters of Americans think we’re on the wrong track when you have the capability and the challenge is there, don’t you have the responsibility to try to go and fix it,” he said.

Plus, the state Legislature is back in session and we’ll hear from State Rep. Phil Skaggs, D-East Grand Rapids, about what he expects lawmakers to deal with this fall.

“I think we’re going to work real hard. We’ve listened to the governor and the people of Michigan about paid family and medical leave, so I am sure that we will have a thorough process to look at what other states are doing and look at what stakeholders are doing and come up with a really solid proposal,” he said.

Looking ahead to next year’s election and what will happen in Lansing for the remainder of this year all on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Sept. 9.