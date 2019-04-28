To The Point: Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Republicans and Democrats want to win elections but have very different ideas about how to do it.

The two parties also have different ideas about the impact President Donald Trump will play in the 2020 election.

Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox has an outline for her party's strategy for the upcoming election cycle.

"We're going to focus on the state house, make sure that we maintain and expand the house majority. We think that's very important. We want to flip that U.S. Senate seat, and we also want to make sure that we get our president reelected. Those are the things we're going to focus on from the top and the bottom. Of course, any local municipal races that we want to play in that we're interested in, we'll talk about those influences as well," Cox said.

Cox talks about the Republicans' plans for the 2020 election cycle on this episode of "To The Point."

The next show will be dedicated to the Michigan Democratic Party and their take on the upcoming election.