To The Point: Michigan Dems chair on primary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve already seen the caucuses in Iowa and the primary in New Hampshire. Super Tuesday is just around the corner and then it’s Michigan’s turn.

The chair of the Michigan Democratic Party said the state’s March 10 primary will be “huge” in selecting the Democratic nominee.

“It’s a make-or-break moment, right?” Lavora Barnes said. “If you’ve made it through Super Tuesday, Michigan becomes the place you go to get you close to the top or perhaps even over the top, depending on where the delegate numbers are, so Michigan becomes a big deal for folks.”

Above on this Feb. 16, 2020, episode of “To The Point,” Barnes talks more about Michigan’s prominence in the primary phase and the November general election.

