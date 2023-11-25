GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” we look back on the legislative session from the Republican perspective with Walker Sen. Mark Huizenga, who says he hopes after the dust settles from a frenzied pace in Lansing, there will be an opportunity to govern from the center.

“We’ll have to work together in a more bi-partisan fashion, and I think that’s what people sent us to Lansing to do, to get things done, not just for one party or the other but to do the right thing for the people of Michigan. I think (that) if we do it that way, we’ll be in a good position, and I look forward to serving in that capacity,” Huizenga said.

All that and more on this ”To The Point” episode for the weekend of Nov. 25.