GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Budget negotiations are in full swing in Lansing but can Republicans have an impact?

“It’s always good on any bill to have Republican support or vice versa, no matter what the bill is. This shows the people out there yeah, we’re working together. And I tell folks right now it’s the beginning stages of the budget process, you know, they’re going to stand firm until we actually get in a room and decide how much money is there,” Minority Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee state Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo, said.

He said they need to wait until the revenue conference comes out so they can see what funds are available to advance the state.

“… The whole state can benefit with a sound budget,” he said.

All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of May 20.