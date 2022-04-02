GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a nearly $5 billion spending bill, State Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, talks about how it could be good news for the budget process upcoming.

“I think this was a great example of us coming together around some common needs,” she said.

Brinks continued saying that she thinks there were glimmers of what can happen when both sides work together.

“You know when the governor first got elected the legislature basically sent her a budget that they didn’t talk to her about. Of course it didn’t reflect her values and so we saw a very contentious process at the beginning,” Brinks said.

But are things better now? Senator Brinks will talk about that and where all that money will on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of April 2.