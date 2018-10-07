To The Point: MI Secretary of State race Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Secretary of State has a unique job compared to most other states in the country.

Michigan is one of the few states that combines administering elections and the Department of Motor Vehicles into the same office.

Republican candidate Mary Treder Lang says the right candidate has a diverse skillset to handle the extra responsibility.

"It's a big job and actually we're one of two states that have that combined effort,” she said. “That's why it's critical that we have an individual that has the modern day set of skills to drive us forward. The budget is over $250 million and over $2.5 billion. I mean grasp this, $2.5 billion are collected every year in fees.”

Democrat Jocelyn Benson, in addition to being very interested in elections, also knows the importance of other aspects of the job.

"The Secretary of State is the chief advocate for drivers and driving safety in the state of Michigan, so we need to ensure that the Secretary of State is ready to hold the line on increased in driving fees as well and that's been a key component of my platform," Benson said.

