To The Point: MI leaders talk agriculture

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At a recent meeting, both the Michigan House and Senate agriculture committees talked about several issues facing farmers.

“This testimony, you heard those two farmers at the end talking about their future. They’ve been farming for years, probably all their life. So, much of this is third, fourth-generation farmers,” said Gary McDowell, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “They think they’re going to be the generation that’s going to lose the family farm.”

State Rep. Julie Alexander, chairperson of the House agriculture committee, says when farmers have a bad year, it has a ripple effect.

“The farmer that testified he wasn’t able to get into the field and plant. Well, that meant he wasn’t able to get in the field and his equipment didn’t break down, which meant he wasn’t going out to the dealer or for repairs. It trickles down and the impact is significant,” she said.

McDowell and Alexander talk about issues facing the agriculture industry above on this Aug. 18, 2019, episode of “To The Point.”