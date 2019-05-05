To The Point: MI Democratic Party Chair Barnes Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We're still more than two years out from the 2020 election, but the new chair of the Michigan Democratic Party already has specific goals.

"I think that number one, we re-elect Gary Peters," Lavora Barnes said. "And I think that happens frankly because that's an important thing to make happen and because Gary will be a terrific candidate and help make that happen. Number two, we make sure that we win Michigan for whoever our presidential nominee is. And number three, we win the state House. I think we can accomplish all of those things and when we do I'll do a little victory lap around the state. It'll be great."

Above on this May 5, 2019, episode of "To The Point," the new chair of the Michigan Democratic Party discusses what the party expects and hopes for in 2020.