GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this ”To The Point,” we’ll talk with newly re-elected Senator Mark Huizenga about a new look in Lansing in 2023 and how that may change how business is done in the state legislature.

“If you look at the, like it or not, when Bill Clinton was a president and we had divided government in Congress where they had the House and Senate, good policy came through there because they were willing to work. But we have to have a willing team,” said Huizenga.

“I think that Winnie Brinks will be willing to work with us on things. Joe Tate, I have had the privilege of working with him on the appropriation side and other committees. He’s a good man trusted individual. But I think the rest of our people, between Aric and Matt, that we’ll be in good shape representing West Michigan, but I think our job is really to work as a team to get things done,” he said.

Huizenga is my guest as we prepare for a new legislative session with a legislature dominated by Democrats for the first time in decades. Well talk about that on this “To The Point.”