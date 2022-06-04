MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — How is the economy doing?

“There are a lot of strengths you know, there are a lot of great things happening in the economy, there are a lot of pressure points and we’re all feeling it. You know individuals are feeling when they go to the grocery store or gas up their car. These businesses are much the same, right?” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

On a national level, U. S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, says we are in uncharted territory.

“Where do we go from here? I think that is the main question. We don’t know, we’re in some really uncharted territory. We’ve never seen interest rates that have been artificially held so low for so long to spur this economy along, and then we saw it just rocket up,” he said.

All that and more on this ”To The Point” episode for the weekend of June 4.