To The Point: Lt. Gov. Gilchrist, U.S. Rep. Upton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The State of the State address is coming up, and one of the big items will be Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal for roads.

“We put forward a real concrete plan to fix the roads. The Republican legislature did not put a real plan on the table, they did not take serious action. So, now it’s our responsibility, and you’re going to see these plans very soon,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

As Congress continues with the impeachment proceedings, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, talks about how the hearings will impact any items that they would like to get passed in what will be an abbreviated session.

“I think the difficulty is now that we really are in the presidential election year, already you have limited legislative number of days because you have time off for the Democratic Convention and the Republican Convention and more time for folks to come home. We have a lot to do,” Upton said.

See the full conversation above on the Jan. 26, 2020, episode of “To The Point.”