GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” we’ll take a look at two primary match-ups you will be asked to decide next month.

From Kent County, two Democrats are competing for the nomination to move on to the general election. We’ll talk with Phil Skaggs and Lily Cheng-Schulting running in the 80th District of East Grand Rapids, Cascade Township and Kentwood.

And from Grand Rapids in the 82nd District, we will introduce you to three Democrats running for the nomination: Salim Al-Shatel, Kristian Grant and Robert Womack.

The primary is just more than a week away and we’ll help know who is on your ballot when you join us on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of July 23.