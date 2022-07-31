GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To the Point” we’ll look at two more open statehouse seats in Ottawa and Muskegon Counties.

For the city of Holland, two Republicans are vying to face the lone Democrat in the fall: former mayor Nancy De Boer and businesses consultant Seth Getz.

In the city of Muskegon and Muskegon Heights, four Democrats are looking for their party’s nomination: former city commissioner Debra Warren, former legislative director Will Snyder, lawyer Brennen Gorman and another former city commissioner Eddie Jenkins III.

We’ll introduce you to all of the candidates and talk about Tuesday’s upcoming election on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of July 30.