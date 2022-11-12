GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the new makeup of the Michigan legislature, the Senate Majority Leader next January will be a woman — for the first time.

State Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said she feels incredibly honored about her new role.

“…When I was first announcing that I was running for leader so I got a little, I got a negative comment from somebody and I said look I’ve been underestimated for a long time and so for me to be able to get to this point is very gratifying,” she said. “I’m very pleased to have earned (the) confidence of the members of my caucus and I’m incredibly honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of my state in this capacity, I don’t take it lightly I work really hard and I can’t wait to get started in January.”

Plus, hear from House members as they get ready to adjust to their new roles next year. All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Nov. 12.