GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To the Point,” we look at the 32nd Senate district race featuring two sitting legislators, state Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo, and state Rep. Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon.

They both share what their vision is for the newly redrawn district.

“I have three new counties in the 32nd Senate seat. I now represent the 34th which is Muskegon, Oceana (and) Newaygo. The new 32nd is most of Muskegon, all of Oceana, all of Mason, most of Manistee except for three eastern townships and all of Benzie so now it’s a two-and-a-half-hour drive. It’s very similar Muskegon Oceana and Newaygo counties, just good people we found them great to get along with when we’re out there knocking doors and those types of things,” Bumstead said.

“When I first took office in this community as a county commissioner back in 2012, you’re right it has come a long way and I certainly can’t take credit for everything but what I will take credit for is really attempting to build those relationships and really try to ensure that local units of government are working together to try to benefit what we have going on here in Muskegon,” Sabo said.

It’s the race for the 32nd Senate and you’ll hear form the candidates on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Aug. 20.