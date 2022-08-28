GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” we will look at the 30th district Senate race in Kent and Ottawa Counties where state Sen. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, is running for a full four-year term.

“A lot of the issues I face with my family are the same issues voters bring to me. How do we insure that we’ve got good schools? How do we know that the state’s going to be in good condition financially? How do we know that we can control things like inflation? What kind of things are you doing to protect us as families? What are we doing to build stronger communities? And to that end I have good answers,” he said.

He’s being challenged by term limited state Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids.

“What I’m trying to do is be voice for the big chunk of the population that doesn’t have a lobbyist, doesn’t have a lot of money and work on those things that just aren’t popular that maybe don’t poll well. I mean there are some things that poll great and most race, most people are talking about the same things over and over attain. So nobody’s against education, nobody’s against jobs but we all run as though the other guy is against jobs,” he said.

It’s the race for the 30th Senate and you’ll hear from the candidates on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Aug. 27.