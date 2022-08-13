GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” we look at the 29th Senate district race featuring incumbent State Sen. Winne Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and State Rep. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming.

On being in the legislature, Brinks shares that it can be a “really tough job.”

“…and it can be a really tough spot to be in but I think that I’ve proved that I have a long record of working with people across the aisle working to get really meaningful policy done and that’s really, really rewarding. So as tough as it can be, I am a tough person and I can take that but I’m really excited about doing policy work that we’ve been able to do,” she said.

Brann agrees that sometimes the job is a lot but it’s worth it to do what you think is right.

“Being a politician can be cruel. Actually, my own Republican party jeered me, booed me a couple of times because of some of my stances which I’m proud of. Being a Republican I took the side of the Governor on COVID issues, health issues, only Republican to do that. She publicly thanked me for that. I’m also the only Republican to co-sponsor the Elliot Larson bill so that LGBT could have the same rights for equal pay and equal housing,” he said.

We’ll look at the race in the 29th Senate district on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Aug. 13.