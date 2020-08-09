To The Point: Leaders of MI parties on elections

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s primary election is over, and now it’s on to the general.

How do the heads of the two major parties in the state see that shaping up?

“Now we have our team and we’re excited to wrap our arms around them and make sure they’re successful in November. We’ve been working really hard just on the Republican name but now actually have people, faces to put to those races, so we’re really excited,” said Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox.

Lavora Barnes, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, is also looking forward to the general election.

“We are so thrilled by the turnout from this primary election, record-setting turnout the number of Dems who voted in this primary is higher that we’ve seen, I believe ever. And lot of that has to do without terrific candidates and also with our work. We’ve been working hard as a party to boost turnout to talk to people about voting from home safely,” she said.

Hear more above on this Aug. 9. 2020 episode of “To The Point.”