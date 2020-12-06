To The Point: Lawmakers talk COVID-19 relief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In Washington and Lansing, lawmakers are talking about a COVID-19 relief package.

After months of not being able to come up with the plan in Washington, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, says he now thinks they will pass a measure.

“The message to our leadership was: We’re not going home until this gets done,” Upton said. “Because if we don’t get it done in this Congress, it won’t be till March till we actually get a bill. We can’t wait. We have hospitals … all around the state, all around the country, that are 100% full. We’ve got food lines that are thousands of people long. We have the unemployment benefits, of course, expiring.”

