To The Point: Lawmakers talk charges in Flint water crisis, impeachment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this episode of “To The Point,” Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich talks about his reaction to hearing a number of former state officials, including former Gov. Rick Snyder, were being charged in connection to the Flint water crisis.

Plus, impeachment moves forward in Washington. Michigan U.S. Sen. Gary Peters talks about why it’s important even as President Donald Trump’s days in office are numbered.

“I hoped President Trump might resign given the outrageous behavior that he’d been engaged in. That didn’t happen, so now we’re moving forward with impeachment. And I think the facts are clear … that he is not fit for office. When you have a sitting President of the United State basically inciting a viscous attack on the United States Capitol, that is reprehensible and it needs to be called and he needs to be held accountable for that,” Peters said.

Also, millions of dollars of COVID-19 relief for businesses hardest hit are going to be averrable soon. We’ll tell you how you can apply for some of that cash coming from the state on this Jan. 17, 2021 episode of “To The Point.”