GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point” legislators are racting to the tragic shooting at MSU and sharing what they intend to do in response. Plus, the growing acrimony in the State Senate may lead to a rules change that would fundamentally change the way business is done in Lansing.

It has to do with making the Democrats tax bills effective immediately that requires at least six Republicans to go vote with them or maybe not. State Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, says the rules could be changed if Republicans don’t work with Democrats.

“There’s always the reality that the majority could change the rule and what I’d really like to focus on is establishing a productive working relationship. We’ve been working on doing that,” she said. “The game playing that happened with the procedural shenanigans last week Thursday did not help build that trust. In the end we’ll get very good policy done and we’ll do it sooner or later and we’ll do it together or on our own.”

All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Feb. 18.