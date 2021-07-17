To The Point: Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons, Gov Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An election is coming up in just over two weeks, but many people may be unaware that they have an opportunity to vote on issues or mileages in their area.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons spoke with News 8 about how her office is preparing for the first big vote following the contentious 2020 election cycle.

“It’s safe and it’s secure to go to the election, to go to your polls on election day. All of our polling locations are on our web site at kentcountyvotes.com,” she said.

“There’s just a lot of things that we’re doing both in my office at the county level, and the city and township clerks, to get ready for this election to make sure that it’s secure, it’s accurate and that it’s fair,” Lyons said. “We’re testing our equipment right now and I want people to know that I view these elections as the people’s elections and we want to be transparent, I want people to participate in this.”

Plus, with many others yet to be decided, one big state budget bill is signed right here in Kentwood.

You’ll hear what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has to say about that on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of July 17.