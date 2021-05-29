To The Point: Jill Biden, Rep. Jason Wentworth, Sen. Jim Ananich

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first lady Jill Biden recently visited Grand Rapids to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“If you’re watching, or you’re listening, and you haven’t gotten your vaccine, now is the time,” she said.

Plus, the Speaker of the House and Senate minority leader talk about a new deal between the two branches that could make for better relations in Lansing.

“This is about giving people of Michigan a better government that works for them and not for the politics,” said Speaker of the House Rep. Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell. “That’s why I worked incredibly hard to make sure that the peoples voice was back at the table on the pandemic management response and also to make sure that the Governor’s at the table in negotiations for the budget. I think this is a good step in that right direction.”

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Jim Ananich, D-Flint, said “My role has always been, as you know, to keep people in the room. Because as soon as you close doors and you start to put a line in the sand, it’s really hard to undo that. I always would kind of do the shuttle diplomacy back and forth before it got really, really bad and say ‘we’re not that far off.'”

All this and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of May 29.