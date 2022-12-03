GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” we’ll talk with the incoming Speaker of the Michigan House Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and the significance of Democrats taking charge for the first time in 40 years.

“And while it is historic, as you mentioned, there is quite a bit of responsibility. There, you know, at the end of the day, we want to be able to bring those voices to Lansing that haven’t been heard in the past 40 years. We want to be able to talk about how are we supporting Michigan families, Michigan workers, you know, pocketbook issues, job growth, environmental protection,” he said.

Tate explained that while there is a lot of work ahead of the Democrats who “want to make sure that we deliver on the values that we were talking about in the lead up to this.”

All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 3.