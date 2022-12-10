GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” the incoming House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Marshall, talks about working with majority Democrats starting next year.

“We’re in a situation where the Democrats have 56 and the Republicans have 54. That means they cannot lose one vote, if they lose one vote they can’t govern. So that puts us in a very strong position as Republicans,” he said.

Hall explained that Republicans are going to focus on how they can make life more affordable for people while working to bring more jobs to West Michigan.

“How do we make sure there is value from the government? How do we make sure we promote public safety and have stronger and safer communities? And how do we bring more jobs and careers of the future to West Michigan and across the state? We’re going to be focused on those things and where we can work with the Democrats and the governor we’ll be there to do those things,” Hall said.

Meeting another new member of leadership in Lansing on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 10.